All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1148 W Theo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
San Antonio, TX
1148 W Theo Ave
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1148 W Theo Ave
1148 West Theo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1148 West Theo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, dinning room, kitchen, utility room, screened inside porch down stairs adjoining to living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1148 W Theo Ave have any available units?
1148 W Theo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1148 W Theo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1148 W Theo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 W Theo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1148 W Theo Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1148 W Theo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1148 W Theo Ave offers parking.
Does 1148 W Theo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 W Theo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 W Theo Ave have a pool?
No, 1148 W Theo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1148 W Theo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1148 W Theo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 W Theo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 W Theo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 W Theo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1148 W Theo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
