All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1147 KEATS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1147 KEATS ST
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1147 KEATS ST
1147 Keats Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1147 Keats Street, San Antonio, TX 78211
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
OPEN FLOOR PLAN WHICH INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS, CENTRAL AIR/HEAT. JUST BUILT IN 2009. VERY WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1147 KEATS ST have any available units?
1147 KEATS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1147 KEATS ST currently offering any rent specials?
1147 KEATS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 KEATS ST pet-friendly?
No, 1147 KEATS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1147 KEATS ST offer parking?
No, 1147 KEATS ST does not offer parking.
Does 1147 KEATS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 KEATS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 KEATS ST have a pool?
No, 1147 KEATS ST does not have a pool.
Does 1147 KEATS ST have accessible units?
No, 1147 KEATS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 KEATS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 KEATS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 KEATS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1147 KEATS ST has units with air conditioning.
