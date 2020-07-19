Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11319 Babcock bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11319 Babcock bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11319 Babcock bend
11319 Babcock Bnd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Babcock North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11319 Babcock Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North
Amenities
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Smart home with all security features. Excellent location, very close to UTSA, USAA, La Cantera, Medical center. Energy efficient brand new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11319 Babcock bend have any available units?
11319 Babcock bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11319 Babcock bend currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Babcock bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Babcock bend pet-friendly?
No, 11319 Babcock bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11319 Babcock bend offer parking?
Yes, 11319 Babcock bend offers parking.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have a pool?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have accessible units?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio