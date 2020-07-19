All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11319 Babcock bend

11319 Babcock Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

11319 Babcock Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Smart home with all security features. Excellent location, very close to UTSA, USAA, La Cantera, Medical center. Energy efficient brand new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 Babcock bend have any available units?
11319 Babcock bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11319 Babcock bend currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Babcock bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Babcock bend pet-friendly?
No, 11319 Babcock bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11319 Babcock bend offer parking?
Yes, 11319 Babcock bend offers parking.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have a pool?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have accessible units?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11319 Babcock bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 11319 Babcock bend does not have units with air conditioning.
