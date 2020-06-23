All apartments in San Antonio
11318 Mentmore

11318 Mentmore · No Longer Available
Location

11318 Mentmore, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
11318 Mentmore Available 01/15/20 NORTHSIDE I.S.D. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Popular Sedona Subdivision in Helotes * Enjoy Spacious Living Areas w/ Fireplace in Living Room, Separate Dining Room * Bedrooms Upstairs, Master Bath w/ Double Vanity, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower * Generously-Sized Secondary Bedrooms w/ Large Closets * Great Backyard w/ Privacy Fence & Covered Patio * Home Equipped w/ Security System * Convenient Access to Loop-1604, Bandera * Northside ISD

(RLNE5386977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 Mentmore have any available units?
11318 Mentmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11318 Mentmore have?
Some of 11318 Mentmore's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 Mentmore currently offering any rent specials?
11318 Mentmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 Mentmore pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 Mentmore is pet friendly.
Does 11318 Mentmore offer parking?
No, 11318 Mentmore does not offer parking.
Does 11318 Mentmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11318 Mentmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 Mentmore have a pool?
No, 11318 Mentmore does not have a pool.
Does 11318 Mentmore have accessible units?
No, 11318 Mentmore does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 Mentmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 11318 Mentmore does not have units with dishwashers.

