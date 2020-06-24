All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

113 Laburnum Dr

113 Laburnum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

113 Laburnum Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beds:5
Baths:3
4828 Sq Feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Laburnum Dr have any available units?
113 Laburnum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 113 Laburnum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
113 Laburnum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Laburnum Dr pet-friendly?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr offer parking?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not offer parking.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have a pool?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have a pool.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have accessible units?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
