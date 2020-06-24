Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
113 Laburnum Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
113 Laburnum Dr
113 Laburnum Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
113 Laburnum Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beds:5
Baths:3
4828 Sq Feet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have any available units?
113 Laburnum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 113 Laburnum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
113 Laburnum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Laburnum Dr pet-friendly?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr offer parking?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not offer parking.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have a pool?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have a pool.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have accessible units?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Laburnum Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Laburnum Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
