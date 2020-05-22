Sign Up
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1129 Shadwell Dr
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:21 AM
1129 Shadwell Dr
1129 Shadwell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Donaldson Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1129 Shadwell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
NEAR WOODLAWN LAKE AND ST. MARY'S UNIVERSITY. UNIT COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH, WASHER, AND DRYER CONNECTION. PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 3, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1129 Shadwell Dr have any available units?
1129 Shadwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1129 Shadwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Shadwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Shadwell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Shadwell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1129 Shadwell Dr offer parking?
No, 1129 Shadwell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Shadwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Shadwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Shadwell Dr have a pool?
No, 1129 Shadwell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Shadwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 1129 Shadwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Shadwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Shadwell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Shadwell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 Shadwell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
