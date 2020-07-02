Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1127 VIRGINIA BLVD
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:51 AM
1 of 5
1127 VIRGINIA BLVD
1127 Virginia Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1127 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78203
Denver Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute historic home in Knob Hill. Recently rehabbed! Restored and refinished wood floors throughout, all new kitchen cabinets and fixtures and bathroom updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have any available units?
1127 VIRGINIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1127 VIRGINIA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD offer parking?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have a pool?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
