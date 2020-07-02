All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1127 VIRGINIA BLVD
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:51 AM

1127 VIRGINIA BLVD

1127 Virginia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1127 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78203
Denver Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute historic home in Knob Hill. Recently rehabbed! Restored and refinished wood floors throughout, all new kitchen cabinets and fixtures and bathroom updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have any available units?
1127 VIRGINIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1127 VIRGINIA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD offer parking?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have a pool?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 VIRGINIA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio