1125 Center St
1125 Center St

1125 North Center · No Longer Available
Location

1125 North Center, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

1 bedroom 1 bathroom studio type home with extra bedroom detached - vert close to downtown. Square footage that is listed is approximate Great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Center St have any available units?
1125 Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1125 Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Center St pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1125 Center St offer parking?
No, 1125 Center St does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Center St have a pool?
No, 1125 Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Center St have accessible units?
No, 1125 Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Center St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Center St does not have units with air conditioning.
