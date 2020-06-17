All apartments in San Antonio
11238 CENTER POINT RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11238 CENTER POINT RD

11238 Center Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11238 Center Point Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BDRM, 2 BATH 1 STORY DUPLEX WITH PLANK IN LIVING AREA, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN AND CARPET IN BDRMS! UTILITY ROOM WITH FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. 1 CAR GARAGE AND SMALL YARD! Small dogs (30 lbs or under) allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 CENTER POINT RD have any available units?
11238 CENTER POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11238 CENTER POINT RD have?
Some of 11238 CENTER POINT RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 CENTER POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
11238 CENTER POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 CENTER POINT RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11238 CENTER POINT RD is pet friendly.
Does 11238 CENTER POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 11238 CENTER POINT RD offers parking.
Does 11238 CENTER POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11238 CENTER POINT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 CENTER POINT RD have a pool?
No, 11238 CENTER POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 11238 CENTER POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 11238 CENTER POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 CENTER POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11238 CENTER POINT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
