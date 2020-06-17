11238 Center Point Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233 Hills of Park North
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BDRM, 2 BATH 1 STORY DUPLEX WITH PLANK IN LIVING AREA, CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN AND CARPET IN BDRMS! UTILITY ROOM WITH FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. 1 CAR GARAGE AND SMALL YARD! Small dogs (30 lbs or under) allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11238 CENTER POINT RD have any available units?
11238 CENTER POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.