Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11231 CENTER POINT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11231 CENTER POINT RD
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11231 CENTER POINT RD
11231 Center Point
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
11231 Center Point, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with new wood flooring. Attached garage. fenced in lawn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have any available units?
11231 CENTER POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11231 CENTER POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
11231 CENTER POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11231 CENTER POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 11231 CENTER POINT RD offers parking.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have a pool?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio