Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

11231 CENTER POINT RD

11231 Center Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11231 Center Point Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with new wood flooring. Attached garage. fenced in lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have any available units?
11231 CENTER POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11231 CENTER POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
11231 CENTER POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11231 CENTER POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 11231 CENTER POINT RD offers parking.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have a pool?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11231 CENTER POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11231 CENTER POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.

