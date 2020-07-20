All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

11219 CENTER POINT RD

11219 Center Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11219 Center Point Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXcellent Home*Easy Accessable to Bus* Freshly Painted** Ceramic Tile downstairs ** Ready for Move Inn* Easy to Show**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11219 CENTER POINT RD have any available units?
11219 CENTER POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11219 CENTER POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
11219 CENTER POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 CENTER POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 11219 CENTER POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11219 CENTER POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 11219 CENTER POINT RD offers parking.
Does 11219 CENTER POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11219 CENTER POINT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 CENTER POINT RD have a pool?
No, 11219 CENTER POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 11219 CENTER POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 11219 CENTER POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 CENTER POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11219 CENTER POINT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11219 CENTER POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11219 CENTER POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
