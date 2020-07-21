All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

112 Armour Pl

112 Armour Place · No Longer Available
Location

112 Armour Place, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Charming historic home near downtown San Antonio! - Come take a look at this charming 2bed/1 bath home located minutes from Hwy 281, Trinity University, Pearl Brewery, and Downtown San Antonio. This home comes with all appliances, and plenty of yard space.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3456696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Armour Pl have any available units?
112 Armour Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 112 Armour Pl currently offering any rent specials?
112 Armour Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Armour Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Armour Pl is pet friendly.
Does 112 Armour Pl offer parking?
No, 112 Armour Pl does not offer parking.
Does 112 Armour Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Armour Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Armour Pl have a pool?
No, 112 Armour Pl does not have a pool.
Does 112 Armour Pl have accessible units?
No, 112 Armour Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Armour Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Armour Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Armour Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Armour Pl has units with air conditioning.
