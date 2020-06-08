All apartments in San Antonio
1118 Nolan Street

1118 Nolan St · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Nolan St, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

1118 Nolan Street Available 06/14/19 Beautiful Renovated Historical Home by Downtown SA! - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in popular Dignowity Subdivision. Just minutes from the Riverwalk, Pearl Brewery, and Downtown. House was completely renovated 2 years ago. Great open kitchen with refrigerator and gas cook top. Features include multi colored lighted shower heads, covered deck, gazebo, privacy fence, and a great backyard! $300.00 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE3491266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Nolan Street have any available units?
1118 Nolan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Nolan Street have?
Some of 1118 Nolan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Nolan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Nolan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Nolan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Nolan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Nolan Street offer parking?
No, 1118 Nolan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Nolan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Nolan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Nolan Street have a pool?
No, 1118 Nolan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Nolan Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 Nolan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Nolan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Nolan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
