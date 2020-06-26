All apartments in San Antonio
1115 Maverick St

1115 Maverick St · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Maverick St, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Maverick St have any available units?
1115 Maverick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1115 Maverick St currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Maverick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Maverick St pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Maverick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1115 Maverick St offer parking?
No, 1115 Maverick St does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Maverick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Maverick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Maverick St have a pool?
No, 1115 Maverick St does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Maverick St have accessible units?
No, 1115 Maverick St does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Maverick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Maverick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Maverick St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Maverick St does not have units with air conditioning.
