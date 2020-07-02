1115 GUADALUPE ST

1115 Guadalupe Street, San Antonio, TX 78207 Avenida Guadalupe
cute 1 bedroom 1 bath located close to downtown - application required form everyone over 18 that will live at the property - $60 application fee. Income must be three times the rent. Square footage listed is approximate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
