Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1113 Guadalupe
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1113 Guadalupe
1113 Guadalupe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1113 Guadalupe Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Shot gun home. One bed one bath small front yard and drive. No back yard. Across from an elementary school. Come take a look
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 Guadalupe have any available units?
1113 Guadalupe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1113 Guadalupe currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Guadalupe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Guadalupe pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Guadalupe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1113 Guadalupe offer parking?
No, 1113 Guadalupe does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Guadalupe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Guadalupe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Guadalupe have a pool?
No, 1113 Guadalupe does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Guadalupe have accessible units?
No, 1113 Guadalupe does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Guadalupe have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Guadalupe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Guadalupe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Guadalupe does not have units with air conditioning.
