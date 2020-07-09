1107 White Pine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room tennis court

FAMILY TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN SAN ANTONIO - Property Id: 269777



A beautifully remodeled home in the stablished Hidden Forest neighborhood. 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms with master & secondary bedroom downstairs. Close to San Antonio Int'l Airport, with many restaurant options nearby, shops, movie theater, and more. Community Amenities Include: Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Room & Picnic Area!



Directions: 1117 White Pine St, San Antonio, TX 78232

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269777

(RLNE5790675)