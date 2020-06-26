All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 AM

1107 CRYSTAL

1107 Crystal · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Crystal, San Antonio, TX 78211

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located just off IH 35. Close to schools, shopping and major highways.*Central AC*Huge Backyard* WILL ACCEPT SECTION 8. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 CRYSTAL have any available units?
1107 CRYSTAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1107 CRYSTAL currently offering any rent specials?
1107 CRYSTAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 CRYSTAL pet-friendly?
No, 1107 CRYSTAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1107 CRYSTAL offer parking?
No, 1107 CRYSTAL does not offer parking.
Does 1107 CRYSTAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 CRYSTAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 CRYSTAL have a pool?
No, 1107 CRYSTAL does not have a pool.
Does 1107 CRYSTAL have accessible units?
No, 1107 CRYSTAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 CRYSTAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 CRYSTAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 CRYSTAL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1107 CRYSTAL has units with air conditioning.
