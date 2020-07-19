All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1106 Alametos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1106 Alametos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1106 Alametos

1106 Alametos St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1106 Alametos St, San Antonio, TX 78201
Northwest Los Angeles Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1106 Alametos San Antonio TX 78201

Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870

3 Bedroom 2 full bathrooms
Covered Parking

1100 Square Feet

All hard floors! NO Carpet!

$1175 Monthly Rent
$1175 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3,600 or more
Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Move in ready NOW!

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870

Serious inquiries only please.

(RLNE4583065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Alametos have any available units?
1106 Alametos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Alametos have?
Some of 1106 Alametos's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Alametos currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Alametos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Alametos pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Alametos is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Alametos offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Alametos offers parking.
Does 1106 Alametos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Alametos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Alametos have a pool?
No, 1106 Alametos does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Alametos have accessible units?
No, 1106 Alametos does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Alametos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Alametos does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio