1106 Alametos San Antonio TX 78201



Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870



3 Bedroom 2 full bathrooms

Covered Parking



1100 Square Feet



All hard floors! NO Carpet!



$1175 Monthly Rent

$1175 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $3,600 or more

Must verify good rental history



No felons or sex offenders

No evictions

No smokers



Pets are allowed with a pet fee.



**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Move in ready NOW!



Rent plus Deposit to move-in.

One year Lease with option to renew each year after.



Serious inquiries only please.



