11042 Almond Park
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM

11042 Almond Park

11042 Almond Park · No Longer Available
Location

11042 Almond Park, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for move in. Great location with easy access to Loop 1604 & IH-10. Convenient to UTSA, USAA,Medical Center, Shops at LA CANTERA & RIM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11042 Almond Park have any available units?
11042 Almond Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11042 Almond Park currently offering any rent specials?
11042 Almond Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11042 Almond Park pet-friendly?
No, 11042 Almond Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11042 Almond Park offer parking?
Yes, 11042 Almond Park offers parking.
Does 11042 Almond Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11042 Almond Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11042 Almond Park have a pool?
No, 11042 Almond Park does not have a pool.
Does 11042 Almond Park have accessible units?
No, 11042 Almond Park does not have accessible units.
Does 11042 Almond Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 11042 Almond Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11042 Almond Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 11042 Almond Park does not have units with air conditioning.

