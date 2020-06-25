All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11022 SCENIC PT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11022 SCENIC PT
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

11022 SCENIC PT

11022 Scenic Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Braun's Farm
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11022 Scenic Point, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AFFORDABLE ONE STORY IS FINALLY AVAILABLE IN BRAUN POINT! NICE TILE IN ENTRY, KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. WON'T LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11022 SCENIC PT have any available units?
11022 SCENIC PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11022 SCENIC PT currently offering any rent specials?
11022 SCENIC PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11022 SCENIC PT pet-friendly?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT offer parking?
Yes, 11022 SCENIC PT offers parking.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have a pool?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have a pool.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have accessible units?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have accessible units.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio