Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11022 SCENIC PT
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11022 SCENIC PT
11022 Scenic Point
·
No Longer Available
Location
11022 Scenic Point, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AFFORDABLE ONE STORY IS FINALLY AVAILABLE IN BRAUN POINT! NICE TILE IN ENTRY, KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. WON'T LAST LONG.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have any available units?
11022 SCENIC PT doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11022 SCENIC PT currently offering any rent specials?
11022 SCENIC PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11022 SCENIC PT pet-friendly?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT offer parking?
Yes, 11022 SCENIC PT offers parking.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have a pool?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have a pool.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have accessible units?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have accessible units.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11022 SCENIC PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11022 SCENIC PT does not have units with air conditioning.
