Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11022 Chicory Field
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11022 Chicory Field
11022 Chicory Field
Location
11022 Chicory Field, San Antonio, TX 78023
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home in Enclave at Laurel Canyon. Ready for move in. Lots of storage space and bedrooms are all a good size. Cul-de-sac street equals very little traffic to worry about.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11022 Chicory Field have any available units?
11022 Chicory Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11022 Chicory Field currently offering any rent specials?
11022 Chicory Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11022 Chicory Field pet-friendly?
No, 11022 Chicory Field is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11022 Chicory Field offer parking?
Yes, 11022 Chicory Field offers parking.
Does 11022 Chicory Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11022 Chicory Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11022 Chicory Field have a pool?
No, 11022 Chicory Field does not have a pool.
Does 11022 Chicory Field have accessible units?
No, 11022 Chicory Field does not have accessible units.
Does 11022 Chicory Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 11022 Chicory Field does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11022 Chicory Field have units with air conditioning?
No, 11022 Chicory Field does not have units with air conditioning.
