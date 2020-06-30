Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1102 Cerro Alto Dr
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1102 Cerro Alto Dr
1102 Cerro Alto Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1102 Cerro Alto Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Greater Harmony Hils
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All occupants over 18 must apply Application fee $50/ Applicant Subject to one time Admin fee $125 Most qualified applicant accepted Applications are not run over weekends and Holidays
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 Cerro Alto Dr have any available units?
1102 Cerro Alto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1102 Cerro Alto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Cerro Alto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Cerro Alto Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Cerro Alto Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1102 Cerro Alto Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Cerro Alto Dr offers parking.
Does 1102 Cerro Alto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Cerro Alto Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Cerro Alto Dr have a pool?
No, 1102 Cerro Alto Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Cerro Alto Dr have accessible units?
No, 1102 Cerro Alto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Cerro Alto Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Cerro Alto Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Cerro Alto Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Cerro Alto Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
