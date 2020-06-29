All apartments in San Antonio
110 Oakwood Dr.

110 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 Oakwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled & ready to go! Quaint 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with fenced in backyard! - Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

***Important Information For Leasing***
-
$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,274 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5203346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Oakwood Dr. have any available units?
110 Oakwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 110 Oakwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Oakwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Oakwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Oakwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 110 Oakwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 110 Oakwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 110 Oakwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Oakwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Oakwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 110 Oakwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 110 Oakwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 110 Oakwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Oakwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Oakwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Oakwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Oakwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

