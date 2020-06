Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled 2/1 with oversized backyard fenced ready for new residents. This house has new tiled kitchen, remodeled bathroom with new new plumbing fixtures. Recently painted, new carpet. Close to all of San Antonio's urban amenities. Walk or drive in minutes: 5 Minutes to the Riverwalk, 4 minutes to the Alamadome, 10 minutes to Hemisfair Park!