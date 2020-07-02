All apartments in San Antonio
10958 Crown Park
Location

10958 Crown Park, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
FANTASTIC PATIO - Great rental property in gated community! Home has lots of space and natural light. Large master bedroom with multi closets! Dressing room type vanity in master bath. Large, Green space in front of house, manicured by town home association. Fantastic patio deck, perfect to take in the evening or drinking coffee to start the day. Rear entry to unit. 2 car assigned carport. Military Discounts!!

COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED ONLY Mon-Fri. 9-4:30. All attempts to submit an application, even a minute after 4:30, or on a weekend, application will NOT be accepted until the next business day. Apps must be submitted in person and are accepted and pro

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10958 Crown Park have any available units?
10958 Crown Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10958 Crown Park currently offering any rent specials?
10958 Crown Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10958 Crown Park pet-friendly?
No, 10958 Crown Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10958 Crown Park offer parking?
Yes, 10958 Crown Park offers parking.
Does 10958 Crown Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10958 Crown Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10958 Crown Park have a pool?
No, 10958 Crown Park does not have a pool.
Does 10958 Crown Park have accessible units?
No, 10958 Crown Park does not have accessible units.
Does 10958 Crown Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 10958 Crown Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10958 Crown Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 10958 Crown Park does not have units with air conditioning.
