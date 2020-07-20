10911 Baltic St, San Antonio, TX 78213 Lockhill Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Nicely maintained duplex with 2 reserved parking spaces located in North Central. Appliance package that includes a fridge, dishwasher, stove and microwave. The unit also has a washer/dryer connection for a stackable. Sorry no pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
