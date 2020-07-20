10911 BALTIC ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Nicely maintained duplex with 2 reserved parking spaces located in North Central. Appliance package that includes a fridge, dishwasher, stove and microwave. The unit also has a washer/dryer connection for a stackable. Sorry no pets allowed.