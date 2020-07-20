All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10911 BALTIC ST

10911 Baltic St · No Longer Available
Location

10911 Baltic St, San Antonio, TX 78213
Lockhill Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely maintained duplex with 2 reserved parking spaces located in North Central. Appliance package that includes a fridge, dishwasher, stove and microwave. The unit also has a washer/dryer connection for a stackable. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 BALTIC ST have any available units?
10911 BALTIC ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10911 BALTIC ST have?
Some of 10911 BALTIC ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 BALTIC ST currently offering any rent specials?
10911 BALTIC ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 BALTIC ST pet-friendly?
No, 10911 BALTIC ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10911 BALTIC ST offer parking?
Yes, 10911 BALTIC ST offers parking.
Does 10911 BALTIC ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10911 BALTIC ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 BALTIC ST have a pool?
No, 10911 BALTIC ST does not have a pool.
Does 10911 BALTIC ST have accessible units?
No, 10911 BALTIC ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 BALTIC ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10911 BALTIC ST has units with dishwashers.
