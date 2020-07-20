All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10815 AMHURST DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10815 AMHURST DR
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

10815 AMHURST DR

10815 Amhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lockhill Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10815 Amhurst Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Lockhill Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Affordable Upstairs 1 Bedroom 1 bath*Carpet and Paint New in the last year *Treed Courtyard*Big Fenced Backyard*Laundry Room*Covered Parking*Quiet Street - Country Like* Convenient to Loop 410, 1604 off NW Military* Close to Shopping*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10815 AMHURST DR have any available units?
10815 AMHURST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10815 AMHURST DR have?
Some of 10815 AMHURST DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10815 AMHURST DR currently offering any rent specials?
10815 AMHURST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 AMHURST DR pet-friendly?
No, 10815 AMHURST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10815 AMHURST DR offer parking?
Yes, 10815 AMHURST DR offers parking.
Does 10815 AMHURST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10815 AMHURST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 AMHURST DR have a pool?
No, 10815 AMHURST DR does not have a pool.
Does 10815 AMHURST DR have accessible units?
No, 10815 AMHURST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 AMHURST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10815 AMHURST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio