Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:35 PM

10800 HWY 151

10800 Texas Highway 151 Frontage Road · No Longer Available
Location

10800 Texas Highway 151 Frontage Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You just stumbled upon an apartment gem. Come home to luxury in a location that puts you close to Chase, Sea World, Nationwide and Lackland Air Force Base. Access to public transportation and major highways will be a breeze and pets are welcome! Amenities include a business center, picnic areas, BBQs, nice fitness center and refreshing pool. Inside features include washer and dryer connections, crown molding, walk-in closets, fireplaces, ceiling fans and a full-equipped kitchen.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 HWY 151 have any available units?
10800 HWY 151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 HWY 151 have?
Some of 10800 HWY 151's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 HWY 151 currently offering any rent specials?
10800 HWY 151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 HWY 151 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 HWY 151 is pet friendly.
Does 10800 HWY 151 offer parking?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not offer parking.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have a pool?
Yes, 10800 HWY 151 has a pool.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have accessible units?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 HWY 151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10800 HWY 151 does not have units with dishwashers.
