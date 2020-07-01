All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

108 Westhill Pl

108 Westhill Place · No Longer Available
Location

108 Westhill Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Maverick

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Fredericksburg Place - Property Id: 243179

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243179
Property Id 243179

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Westhill Pl have any available units?
108 Westhill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Westhill Pl have?
Some of 108 Westhill Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Westhill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
108 Westhill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Westhill Pl pet-friendly?
No, 108 Westhill Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 108 Westhill Pl offer parking?
No, 108 Westhill Pl does not offer parking.
Does 108 Westhill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Westhill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Westhill Pl have a pool?
No, 108 Westhill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 108 Westhill Pl have accessible units?
No, 108 Westhill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Westhill Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Westhill Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

