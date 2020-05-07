108 West Drexel Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210 Highland Park
garage
parking
garage
Single bedroom home perfect for someone working downtown or attending college. Minutes from Southtown and walking distance to area schools. Grab a Bird Scooter so you can explore Downtown and the Mission River Reach.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 108 W Drexel Ave have any available units?
108 W Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.