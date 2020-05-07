All apartments in San Antonio
108 W Drexel Ave
Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:26 AM

108 W Drexel Ave

108 West Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 West Drexel Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single bedroom home perfect for someone working downtown or attending college. Minutes from Southtown and walking distance to area schools. Grab a Bird Scooter so you can explore Downtown and the Mission River Reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W Drexel Ave have any available units?
108 W Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 108 W Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 W Drexel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 W Drexel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 108 W Drexel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 108 W Drexel Ave offers parking.
Does 108 W Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 108 W Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 W Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 W Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 W Drexel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 W Drexel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

