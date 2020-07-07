10766 Impala Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6e7b9e04a ---- Fantastic Rental*Large 5 bedroom Medallion Home located in a great neighborhood *Two Large living areas *Separate Dining Room *Eat-In Kitchen with Island and lots of cabinets and counter space *Refrigerator, and Full Size Washer & Dryer *Downstairs secondary bedroom could be great office *Family Room, Master Suite, and 3 Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs *Large Master Suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/garden tub *Wood Deck *Corner Lot *Great Schools!!!



Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Island Stove Utility Room Washer