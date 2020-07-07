All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10766 Impala Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10766 Impala Springs
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

10766 Impala Springs

10766 Impala Springs · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10766 Impala Springs, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6e7b9e04a ---- Fantastic Rental*Large 5 bedroom Medallion Home located in a great neighborhood *Two Large living areas *Separate Dining Room *Eat-In Kitchen with Island and lots of cabinets and counter space *Refrigerator, and Full Size Washer & Dryer *Downstairs secondary bedroom could be great office *Family Room, Master Suite, and 3 Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs *Large Master Suite with ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/garden tub *Wood Deck *Corner Lot *Great Schools!!!

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Island Stove Utility Room Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10766 Impala Springs have any available units?
10766 Impala Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10766 Impala Springs have?
Some of 10766 Impala Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10766 Impala Springs currently offering any rent specials?
10766 Impala Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10766 Impala Springs pet-friendly?
No, 10766 Impala Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10766 Impala Springs offer parking?
No, 10766 Impala Springs does not offer parking.
Does 10766 Impala Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10766 Impala Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10766 Impala Springs have a pool?
No, 10766 Impala Springs does not have a pool.
Does 10766 Impala Springs have accessible units?
No, 10766 Impala Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 10766 Impala Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 10766 Impala Springs does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio