Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10726 Butterfly Pass

10726 Butterfly Pass · No Longer Available
Location

10726 Butterfly Pass, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10726 Butterfly Pass have any available units?
10726 Butterfly Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10726 Butterfly Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10726 Butterfly Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10726 Butterfly Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10726 Butterfly Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10726 Butterfly Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10726 Butterfly Pass offers parking.
Does 10726 Butterfly Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10726 Butterfly Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10726 Butterfly Pass have a pool?
No, 10726 Butterfly Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10726 Butterfly Pass have accessible units?
No, 10726 Butterfly Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10726 Butterfly Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 10726 Butterfly Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10726 Butterfly Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 10726 Butterfly Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
