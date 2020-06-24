All apartments in San Antonio
10715 Butterfly Pass
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 PM

10715 Butterfly Pass

10715 Butterfly Pass · No Longer Available
Location

10715 Butterfly Pass, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Butterfly Pass have any available units?
10715 Butterfly Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10715 Butterfly Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Butterfly Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Butterfly Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 Butterfly Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10715 Butterfly Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10715 Butterfly Pass offers parking.
Does 10715 Butterfly Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 Butterfly Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Butterfly Pass have a pool?
No, 10715 Butterfly Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10715 Butterfly Pass have accessible units?
No, 10715 Butterfly Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Butterfly Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Butterfly Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10715 Butterfly Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 10715 Butterfly Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
