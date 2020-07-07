All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10710 Butterfly Pass

10710 Butterfly Pass · No Longer Available
Location

10710 Butterfly Pass, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 Butterfly Pass have any available units?
10710 Butterfly Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 Butterfly Pass have?
Some of 10710 Butterfly Pass's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 Butterfly Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Butterfly Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 Butterfly Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 Butterfly Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10710 Butterfly Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10710 Butterfly Pass offers parking.
Does 10710 Butterfly Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 Butterfly Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 Butterfly Pass have a pool?
No, 10710 Butterfly Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10710 Butterfly Pass have accessible units?
No, 10710 Butterfly Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 Butterfly Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 Butterfly Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

