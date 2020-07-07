All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019

10702 Goose Way

10702 Goose Way · No Longer Available
Location

10702 Goose Way, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 Goose Way have any available units?
10702 Goose Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10702 Goose Way currently offering any rent specials?
10702 Goose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 Goose Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10702 Goose Way is pet friendly.
Does 10702 Goose Way offer parking?
Yes, 10702 Goose Way offers parking.
Does 10702 Goose Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10702 Goose Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 Goose Way have a pool?
No, 10702 Goose Way does not have a pool.
Does 10702 Goose Way have accessible units?
No, 10702 Goose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 Goose Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10702 Goose Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 Goose Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10702 Goose Way does not have units with air conditioning.

