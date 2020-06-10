All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

107 NELSON AVE

107 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 Nelson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Denver Heights! Relax on your slate front porch like the good ole' days! Quick hop over to downtown, Alamodome, AT&T Center & the Pearl. Open floor plan & completely remodeled. Kitchen features granite, s/s appliances, gorgeous island. Recessed lighting. Wood-look ceramic tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Energy efficient features include new double pane windows & new central HVAC. Security system. Utility room inside! Alley access to private gravel drive/parking in back. Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 NELSON AVE have any available units?
107 NELSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 NELSON AVE have?
Some of 107 NELSON AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 NELSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
107 NELSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 NELSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 107 NELSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 107 NELSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 107 NELSON AVE offers parking.
Does 107 NELSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 NELSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 NELSON AVE have a pool?
No, 107 NELSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 107 NELSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 107 NELSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 NELSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 NELSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

