107 NELSON AVE

Denver Heights! Relax on your slate front porch like the good ole' days! Quick hop over to downtown, Alamodome, AT&T Center & the Pearl. Open floor plan & completely remodeled. Kitchen features granite, s/s appliances, gorgeous island. Recessed lighting. Wood-look ceramic tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Energy efficient features include new double pane windows & new central HVAC. Security system. Utility room inside! Alley access to private gravel drive/parking in back. Fenced yard.