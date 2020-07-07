All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10653 Starcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10653 Starcrest Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

10653 Starcrest Dr

10653 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10653 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7de0870c7 ----
Two Story Town-home available now!! This home is located minutes from the airport and has easy highway access. The home is two bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms, and a fenced back yard. The home includes off-street parking and full size washer/dryer connections!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
Off Street Parking
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10653 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10653 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10653 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10653 Starcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10653 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10653 Starcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10653 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 10653 Starcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10653 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10653 Starcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10653 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10653 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10653 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10653 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10653 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10653 Starcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10653 Starcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10653 Starcrest Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio