10653 Starcrest Dr

Two Story Town-home available now!! This home is located minutes from the airport and has easy highway access. The home is two bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms, and a fenced back yard. The home includes off-street parking and full size washer/dryer connections!



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



