10631 Nacogdoches Rd.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:11 AM

10631 Nacogdoches Rd.

10631 Nacogdoches Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10631 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Amenities

gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
Stylish and serene, Cielos secluded, yet convenient location offers suburban living with an urban atmosphere. Exceptionally large floorplans are accented with extras for all your lifestyle needs and comforts. Easy access to IH-35, Loop 410 and the new Wurzbach Parkway make getting around San Antonio a breeze. Above it all, outstanding service assures quality living for individuals. We offer new black appliances, wood-type flooring throughout the entire apartment and a brand new fitness center. Start your life at Cielo with a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. have any available units?
10631 Nacogdoches Rd. has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10631 Nacogdoches Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. offer parking?
No, 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. have a pool?
No, 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10631 Nacogdoches Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
