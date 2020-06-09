10630 CASTELLO CYN

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Must see this beautiful two story home 3 bedrooms with a game room and 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept floorplan with high ceiling in entry way. Bright living area with a great view open to eat-in kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen has recessed lighting, new cabinet come with a lot of counter space, including granite countertops and decorative backsplash. Master suite has a tray ceiling. Master bathroom comes with double vanity large walking in shower. The backyard w/covered patio backs into a greenbelt and an amazing view. Many trees for privacy. Located near shopping areas and easy access to major highways, also near Government Canyon State Natural park. This home is a must see