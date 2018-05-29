All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 27 2020

10613 Starcrest Dr

10613 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10613 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location! Open floor plan with great lighting. Unit located on the second floor. A must see! Contact listing agent for details on how to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10613 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10613 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10613 Starcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
