Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10613 Starcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10613 Starcrest Dr
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10613 Starcrest Dr
10613 Starcrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10613 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location! Open floor plan with great lighting. Unit located on the second floor. A must see! Contact listing agent for details on how to apply!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10613 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 10613 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10613 Starcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10613 Starcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10613 Starcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio