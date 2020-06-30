All apartments in San Antonio
Location

10607 Hunters Pond, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10607 Hunters Pond Rd have any available units?
10607 Hunters Pond Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10607 Hunters Pond Rd have?
Some of 10607 Hunters Pond Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10607 Hunters Pond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10607 Hunters Pond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 Hunters Pond Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10607 Hunters Pond Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10607 Hunters Pond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10607 Hunters Pond Rd offers parking.
Does 10607 Hunters Pond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10607 Hunters Pond Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 Hunters Pond Rd have a pool?
No, 10607 Hunters Pond Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10607 Hunters Pond Rd have accessible units?
No, 10607 Hunters Pond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 Hunters Pond Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10607 Hunters Pond Rd has units with dishwashers.

