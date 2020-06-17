All apartments in San Antonio
106 Southway Drive, Unit 1

Location

106 Southway Dr, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom/1bathroom home with large yard in Palm Heights subdivision. Easy access to Hwy 90 and I35. This house won't last long, so give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have any available units?
106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
