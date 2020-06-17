Rent Calculator
106 Southway Drive, Unit 1
106 Southway Drive, Unit 1
106 Southway Dr
No Longer Available
Location
106 Southway Dr, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom/1bathroom home with large yard in Palm Heights subdivision. Easy access to Hwy 90 and I35. This house won't last long, so give us a call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have any available units?
106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Southway Drive, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
