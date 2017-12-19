Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 106 Pinckney.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
106 Pinckney
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
106 Pinckney
106 Pinckney Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
106 Pinckney Street, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
106 Pinckney Available 02/07/20 Mahncke Park - Close to base, universities, the Pearl, downtown and so much more!
(RLNE5451100)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Pinckney have any available units?
106 Pinckney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 106 Pinckney currently offering any rent specials?
106 Pinckney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Pinckney pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Pinckney is pet friendly.
Does 106 Pinckney offer parking?
No, 106 Pinckney does not offer parking.
Does 106 Pinckney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Pinckney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Pinckney have a pool?
No, 106 Pinckney does not have a pool.
Does 106 Pinckney have accessible units?
No, 106 Pinckney does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Pinckney have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Pinckney does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Pinckney have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Pinckney does not have units with air conditioning.
