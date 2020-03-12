2/1 Highland Park - Darling upstairs apartment in Highland Park!! Wood laminate floors, perfect mix of sunlight, and shade. So much charm, and character. Close to schools, bus stops, community center, and I-10 & 37/281.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 have any available units?
106 Lux Ln. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.