106 Lux Ln. #2
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

106 Lux Ln. #2

106 Lux Ln · No Longer Available
Location

106 Lux Ln, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
2/1 Highland Park - Darling upstairs apartment in Highland Park!! Wood laminate floors, perfect mix of sunlight, and shade. So much charm, and character. Close to schools, bus stops, community center, and I-10 & 37/281.

(RLNE4854361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 have any available units?
106 Lux Ln. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 106 Lux Ln. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
106 Lux Ln. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Lux Ln. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 106 Lux Ln. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 offer parking?
No, 106 Lux Ln. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Lux Ln. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 have a pool?
No, 106 Lux Ln. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 have accessible units?
No, 106 Lux Ln. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Lux Ln. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Lux Ln. #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Lux Ln. #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
