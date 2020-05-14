Amenities

106 E Lullwood Ave. Available 02/14/20 3-BEDROOM HOME IN MONTE VISTA - Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Monte Vista * Entertainer's Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Gas Cooking, Built-In Fridge, Wine Cooler, & Dual Sinks * Spacious Bedrooms w/ Shutters, Rich Hardwood Floors, Updated Bathrooms * Laundry on 2nd Level * 3-Car Detached Garage w/ 2 Rooms, Full Bathroom Above * Backyard w/ Large Pecan Tree, Low-Maintenance Landscaping * Monthly Maid Service Included * Charm & Luxury Combined in this Beautiful Home



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4239970)