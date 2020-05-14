All apartments in San Antonio
106 E Lullwood Ave.

106 East Lullwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

106 East Lullwood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
106 E Lullwood Ave. Available 02/14/20 3-BEDROOM HOME IN MONTE VISTA - Gorgeous 3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Monte Vista * Entertainer's Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Gas Cooking, Built-In Fridge, Wine Cooler, & Dual Sinks * Spacious Bedrooms w/ Shutters, Rich Hardwood Floors, Updated Bathrooms * Laundry on 2nd Level * 3-Car Detached Garage w/ 2 Rooms, Full Bathroom Above * Backyard w/ Large Pecan Tree, Low-Maintenance Landscaping * Monthly Maid Service Included * Charm & Luxury Combined in this Beautiful Home

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4239970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 E Lullwood Ave. have any available units?
106 E Lullwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 E Lullwood Ave. have?
Some of 106 E Lullwood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 E Lullwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
106 E Lullwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 E Lullwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 E Lullwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 106 E Lullwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 106 E Lullwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 106 E Lullwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 E Lullwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 E Lullwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 106 E Lullwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 106 E Lullwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 106 E Lullwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 E Lullwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 E Lullwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

