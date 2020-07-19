All apartments in San Antonio
106 ADELAIDE OAKS

106 Adelaide Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

106 Adelaide Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Cozy two story home with open floor plan located in the UTSA Area..walking distance to campus. Easy access to IH 10, 1604 ..New carpet through out.. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave included..Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 ADELAIDE OAKS have any available units?
106 ADELAIDE OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 ADELAIDE OAKS have?
Some of 106 ADELAIDE OAKS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 ADELAIDE OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
106 ADELAIDE OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 ADELAIDE OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 106 ADELAIDE OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 106 ADELAIDE OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 106 ADELAIDE OAKS offers parking.
Does 106 ADELAIDE OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 ADELAIDE OAKS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 ADELAIDE OAKS have a pool?
No, 106 ADELAIDE OAKS does not have a pool.
Does 106 ADELAIDE OAKS have accessible units?
No, 106 ADELAIDE OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 106 ADELAIDE OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 ADELAIDE OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
