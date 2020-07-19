106 ADELAIDE OAKS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy two story home with open floor plan located in the UTSA Area..walking distance to campus. Easy access to IH 10, 1604 ..New carpet through out.. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave included..Come take a look!