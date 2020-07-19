106 ADELAIDE OAKS

Cozy two story home with open floor plan located in the UTSA Area..walking distance to campus. Easy access to IH 10, 1604 ..New carpet through out.. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Microwave included..Come take a look!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
