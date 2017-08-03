All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10578 Kinderhook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10578 Kinderhook Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

10578 Kinderhook Drive

10578 Kinderhook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10578 Kinderhook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10578 Kinderhook Drive have any available units?
10578 Kinderhook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10578 Kinderhook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10578 Kinderhook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10578 Kinderhook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10578 Kinderhook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10578 Kinderhook Drive offer parking?
No, 10578 Kinderhook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10578 Kinderhook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10578 Kinderhook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10578 Kinderhook Drive have a pool?
No, 10578 Kinderhook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10578 Kinderhook Drive have accessible units?
No, 10578 Kinderhook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10578 Kinderhook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10578 Kinderhook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10578 Kinderhook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10578 Kinderhook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio