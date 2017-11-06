All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10537 Starcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10537 Starcrest Dr
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

10537 Starcrest Dr

10537 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10537 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
10537 Starcrest Dr San Antonio, TX 78217

2 bedrooms 1 bathroom
4-Plex Apartment - Quiet Area!
Recently Updated. Near Airport.

$725 Monthly Rent
$725 Security Deposit
$40 Monthly Water

$50 Application Fee per Adult

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of 2,200 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions or broken leases

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

Each adult over 18 should complete an application

Comes with, stove, dishwasher and fridge.

Shared laundry area.

Thank you,
Please call or text: 210.274.5870

(RLNE5256504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10537 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10537 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10537 Starcrest Dr have?
Some of 10537 Starcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10537 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10537 Starcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10537 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10537 Starcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10537 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10537 Starcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 10537 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10537 Starcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10537 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10537 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10537 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10537 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10537 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10537 Starcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio