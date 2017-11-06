Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

10537 Starcrest Dr San Antonio, TX 78217



2 bedrooms 1 bathroom

4-Plex Apartment - Quiet Area!

Recently Updated. Near Airport.



$725 Monthly Rent

$725 Security Deposit

$40 Monthly Water



$50 Application Fee per Adult



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



Monthly income of 2,200 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions or broken leases



Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.



Each adult over 18 should complete an application



Comes with, stove, dishwasher and fridge.



Shared laundry area.



Thank you,

Please call or text: 210.274.5870



(RLNE5256504)